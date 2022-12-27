Raider Recap: Coffee County Basketball Dec. 19-22

Leading up to Christmas, the Coffee County Basketball teams played five games across only four days. All games played were won by Coffee County. The Lady Raiders won over Polk County 63-18, East Hickman 53-37, and Moore County 57-28. The Raiders traveled around to defeat Harriman 60-42 and Lighthouse Christian 67-34.
Monday, December 19th
On Monday December 19th, the Lady Raiders played Polk County at home. Coffee County had a 37-16 halftime lead before dominating the second half allowing only 2 points the remainder of the game. The Lady Raiders won the game 63-18. The Gannon sisters were a force to be reckoned with as Chloe Gannon led the team with 16 points while Channah Gannon added 13.
While the Lady Raiders played at home, the boys’ team traveled to Murfreesboro for the Blackman Outback Classic. The Raiders won 60-42 over Harriman led by Courtland Farrar with 12 points. The team held a 35-17 lead at halftime.
Tuesday, December 20th
The Raiders continued in the Blackman Outback Classic the following day on Tuesday, December 20th. The team dominated Lighthouse Christian in the first half with a 36-8 lead. The Raiders finished off their opponent 67-34. Camden Hunt led scoring with 16 while Cayden Trail and Courtland Farrar each added 13.
Wednesday, December 21st
The Lady Raiders played in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic at Tullahoma on Wednesday, December 21st. The girls won big over East Hickman 53-37. Chloe Gannon led with 18 while Natalie Barnes followed with 14 points.
Thursday December 22nd
The girls continued playing in the Jeff Taylor Christmas Classic on Thursday December 22nd. The Lady Raiders faced Moore County and were led by Chloe Gannon’s 16 points while Channah Gannon added 15. At halftime, the Lady Raiders were ahead 35-10 before winning the game 57-28.
The Raiders were also scheduled to play Glencliff, but the game was cancelled due to weather conditions and concerns.
Happy Holiday Season
The Coffee County Lady Raiders end the week at 16-1 for the season while the boys improve 11-4 with their 7th straight win coming at the expense of Lighthouse Christian. After Christmas, the Lady Raiders will travel to New Hampshire for a tournament while the Coffee Boys face a relatively long Christmas break before returning January 3rd at home when both teams host Cane Ridge.
