The Coffee County Central High School Raiderette Dance Team announced their tryout dates of March 13-17 for the 2023-24 season. The tryouts will be held at CCCHS.

Optional open gym practices have been announced to prepare on March 2nd, 7th and 9th all from 5-7 p.m. also at CCCHS. These open gym practices will prepare dancers for the tryouts learning skills and technique. 

Lady Raiders fall at Warren County

On Friday, February 3rd, Coffee County traveled to Warren County. The Lady Raiders fell to Warren 42-48. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

Lady Raiders blowout Franklin County on Senior Night

Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

Coffee County Wrestling hosts Senior Night

On Tuesday,  Jan. 24, the Coffee County Raider Wrestling team held their Senior Night while hosting Rockvale and Warren Co.. The ceremony was held before matches began  to honor CCCHS Senior Wrestlers.

Raiders lose overtime game to Warren followed by blowout of Shelbyville

It looked like a Red Raider win near the end of the game on Tuesday night (Jan. 24).  A hard fought, back and forth contest went down to the wire.  Near the end of the fourth, Warren Co. took a 52-50 lead, but Cooper Reed scored a 3 putting the Raiders up by one with 40 seconds on the clock. 

Lady Raiders dominate at Shelbyville

At Shelbyville Central, the Coffee County Lady Raiders won 61-28. Check out the full story availible in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

