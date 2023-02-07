The Coffee County Central High School Raiderette Dance Team announced their tryout dates of March 13-17 for the 2023-24 season. The tryouts will be held at CCCHS.
Optional open gym practices have been announced to prepare on March 2nd, 7th and 9th all from 5-7 p.m. also at CCCHS. These open gym practices will prepare dancers for the tryouts learning skills and technique.
After open gym on March 9th, a mandatory tryout meeting is set for prospects and parents at 7 p.m. in the CCCHS Cafeteria.
Following are the mandatory clinic dates for the tryout on March 13th through 17th. Throughout the week, dancers will learn the dance routines and technique for the tryout day on Friday March 17. Wednesday, March 15th is a rest day for the week of tryouts.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.