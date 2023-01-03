Raiderette Dance to host Jr Clinic

Freshman Raiderette Bailey Kitts attended the Jr Clinic last year as an eighth grader. She shares, “I loved getting to participate in the Jr Clinic because it gave me an idea of what being on the dance team is like.”
Freshman Raiderette Bailey Kitts attended the Jr Clinic last year as an eighth grader. She shares, “I loved getting to participate in the Jr Clinic because it gave me an idea of what being on the dance team is like.”
The CCCHS Dance Team is thrilled to host their Jr Clinic in 2023. After establishing an annual tradition, Covid-19 took out the event for several years. In January 2022, the fundraiser made its comeback, and now the Raiderettes have the opportunity to continue a loved tradition in 2023.
The CCCHS Raiderette Dance Team is to host their annual Jr Dance Clinic on Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants will have the opportunity to perform at the Lady Raiders Basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Raiderettes Captain Audrey Barton shares, “I love this event because it helps introduce kids in the community to dance. Participants get a little taste of every aspect of being on a dance team. They will learn a few technical skills, learn a routine, perform that routine in front of an audience, and have fun! They may find something new they love!”
The clinic will take place on Jan. 15 in the Coffee County Central High School gym beginning at 1 p.m. The clinic will last until 5 p.m., and students from Kindergarten to 8th grade are invited to participate.
Registration for the event can be done at 12:30 the day of or done online beforehand by emailing @ashlynparson@gmail.com for the registration link. Additionally, more information can be found on their Facebook page (Coffee County Central High School Raiderettes)
The registration fee is $30 and includes a T-Shirt, snacks, games, and the dance routine. The tee shirt is only guaranteed for participants who register before Jan. 3rd.
Coach Ashlyn Lee tells, “This event is really special for me, for this team and for the kids of this community. I think it’s clear that the sport and art of dance are starting to grow within this city and county as a whole - major thanks to Duck River Dance and surrounding studios. We hope it will inspire them to learn and explore the opportunities surrounding the sport. However, our main goal is to provide the participants with a fun experience and to build a stronger bond with the community.”
Similarly, Captain Audrey Barton works and trains at Duck River Dance. She shares about her love for dance on the Raiderette Dance Team and outside of it, “I love dance because I get to visually tell the story of the music I’m dancing to. I’m ballet, I may tell the story of the Nutcracker, but in tap, I may tell the story of Singin’ in the Rain. It’s also a fun way for me to stay healthy and get exercise.”
Coach Ashlyn Lee has the same sentiment surrounding dance revealing, “For me, dance has always been the way I’ve expressed my emotions. There was a sense of magic when I witnessed my first ballet and the magic still remains to this day. As I got older, I found a place of belonging with dance and it truly was my escape. It allowed me to tell stories without speaking. I’m so thankful for the opportunities dance has given me and I hope to help others achieve their goals and have the same (if not more) opportunities as I have.”
These ladies will share that love of dance on January 15th with children who register for the event. Lee shares one last statement sharing, “I think it is important to allow young kids to be creative while also letting loose. This clinic will allow them to do just that and also work collaboratively with their peers. It will give them a chance to see what it is like to be apart of a team.”
Participant registration is $30 and can be done online beforehand by emailing @ashlynparson@gmail.com for the registration link. Additionally, more information can be found on their Facebook page (Coffee County Central High School Raiderettes). Same day registration will begin at 12:30. The clinic will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 15th and is available for kindergarteners to 8th graders.
