The Raiders fell to Warren Co. on Tuesday Jan. 24 63-58 in overtime.
Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 10:23 pm
On Tuesday Jan. 24, the Coffee County Lady Raiders won over Warren Co. in a nail biter 32-19.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, participants in the Raiderette Junior Dance Clinic performed the routine they learned at the Sunday clinic during halftime of the Lady Raider basketball game.
On Jan. 17, the Raiders opened district play hosting Shelbyville winning 51-47. Then the boys traveled to Franklin County and returned home with a win of 60-48.
Last week, the Coffee County Lady Raiders hosted Shelbyville before traveling to Franklin County days later. The Lady Raiders won over both teams in their district games.
On Friday, Jan. 20, the Coffee County Raiders won over the Franklin County Rebels 60-48.
On Friday, Jan. 20, Coffee County traveled to Franklin County for a district game. The Lady Raiders won over Franklin County 62-23.
Westwood Middle School spent the week of Jan. 9-14 competing in the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament against Forrest, Cascade. Thurman Francis, Eagleville, Community and Liberty. All games were held at Community Middle School.
Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29.
From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.
