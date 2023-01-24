Raider Basketball Jan. 24, 2023

The Raiders fell to Warren Co. on Tuesday Jan. 24 63-58 in overtime. 

Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

Tags

More Stories

Junior Dance clinic performs

Junior Dance clinic performs

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, participants in the Raiderette Junior Dance Clinic performed the routine they learned at the Sunday clinic during halftime of the Lady Raider basketball game. 

CCCHS Wrestling: Pin and Win

CCCHS Wrestling: Pin and Win

Coffee County Central High School Wrestling hosted Cookeville and Shelbyville on Thursday, January 12th. The team split at home falling to Cookeville 66-15 while winning over Shelbyville 54-29. 

CCMS collects CTC Championships

CCMS collects CTC Championships

From Jan. 9-13, Coffee County Middle School Basketball played in the Central Tennessee Conference tournament consisting of West, Harris, North, Warren Co. and South. All games were held at North Middle School.

Recommended for you