2c SPORTS treyton senior.JPG

On Senior Night, each basketball, cheer and dance senior walks the court and is celebrated for their time on their respective team. Pictured is basketball senior Treyton Williams joined by his loved ones on the court.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Raiders fell to Franklin County 51-45 on Senior Night. 

The first quarter saw Jackson Shemwell with the hot hand early as he scored 9 points in the period with an additional 2 from Jahlin Osborne. The Raiders entered the second quarter down 17-11. In the second, Cooper Reed, Shemwell and Osborne each scored but the deficit grew with a halftime score 29-19. 

