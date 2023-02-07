On Senior Night, each basketball, cheer and dance senior walks the court and is celebrated for their time on their respective team. Pictured is basketball senior Treyton Williams joined by his loved ones on the court.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Raiders fell to Franklin County 51-45 on Senior Night.
The first quarter saw Jackson Shemwell with the hot hand early as he scored 9 points in the period with an additional 2 from Jahlin Osborne. The Raiders entered the second quarter down 17-11. In the second, Cooper Reed, Shemwell and Osborne each scored but the deficit grew with a halftime score 29-19.
As the Raiders continued, Deion Subaran, Shemwell, and Osborne each contributed points in the third quarter, but the Rebel lead only grew sending the Raiders into the final quarter of the game down 41-27.
In the fourth, Coffee County finally outscored Franklin Co. 18-10, but their early struggles on defense were too great to overcome. The final score stood 51-45 thanks to fourth quarter points from Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne, Treyton Williams and Reed.
The Raiders were led by Shemwell with 20 followed by Osborne’s 14.
In the following days, the Raiders traveled to Warren County for a game on Friday, Feb. 3. The Raiders fell in a heartbreaker 50-48.
The first quarter saw 12 points between Shemwell, Williams and Reed and a strong defensive start, putting the Raiders up 12-2. Things slowed down for the Red Raiders in the second period, as their offensive output and defensive prowess both were slowed by the surging Pioneers. By halftime, the Raiders fell behind 20-16 with second quarter points from Subaran and Reed.
The third quarter saw points from Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne and Reed. The quarter ended 33-32 thanks to a successful foul shot from Shemwell. In the fourth, Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne and Reed each scored, but some late game confusion would ultimately decide the contest.
With a minute left in the game, the Red Raiders were ahead, but Warren scored a 3 taking the lead followed by a successful free throw making the score 46-42. Subarsan responded by scoring, but a double technical on Shemwell resulting in his ejection put Warren to the line for 3 points via free throws.
Two technical fouls called during Warren’s free throws allowed Subaran to score 4 from the line to catch up to Warren County 50-48. Then with two seconds left in the game, Subaran hit a 3 on the buzzer– seemingly winning the game.
A mix of celebration and confusion filled the gym as the referees immediately discounted the points. The game officials said Subaran stepped on the sideline before his shot left his hand. The Raiders then lost 50-48. Coffee was led by Reed with 14 and Subaran with 13. Shemwell followed by adding 11.
Coffee County Central High School student and Lady Raider basketball player Emaleigh Tarpley has signed her intent to play for Cumberland University. Cumberland University Women Basketball Head Coach Scott Blum said that Tarpley played excellent in the AAU Tournament in Louisville, Ky.
Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.