It looked like a Red Raider win near the end of the game on Tuesday night (Jan. 24).  A hard fought, back and forth contest went down to the wire.  Near the end of the fourth, Warren Co. took a 52-50 lead, but Cooper Reed scored a 3 putting the Raiders up by one with 40 seconds on the clock. 

Warren Co. swiftly regained the lead by 1 point. Raider Dayne Crosslin raced for the basket, but was fouled with 0.3 left in the game. Crosslin tied the game up scoring one point sending the 54-54 game into overtime. 

Lady Raiders blowout Franklin County on Senior Night

Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

Coffee County Wrestling hosts Senior Night

On Tuesday,  Jan. 24, the Coffee County Raider Wrestling team held their Senior Night while hosting Rockvale and Warren Co.. The ceremony was held before matches began  to honor CCCHS Senior Wrestlers.

Raiders lose overtime game to Warren followed by blowout of Shelbyville

Lady Raiders dominate at Shelbyville

At Shelbyville Central, the Coffee County Lady Raiders won 61-28. Check out the full story availible in the next edition of The Manchester Times. 

Junior Dance clinic performs

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, participants in the Raiderette Junior Dance Clinic performed the routine they learned at the Sunday clinic during halftime of the Lady Raider basketball game. 

