Raiders lose overtime game to Warren followed by blowout of Shelbyville

It looked like a Red Raider win near the end of the game on Tuesday night (Jan. 24). A hard fought, back and forth contest went down to the wire. Near the end of the fourth, Warren Co. took a 52-50 lead, but Cooper Reed scored a 3 putting the Raiders up by one with 40 seconds on the clock.
Warren Co. swiftly regained the lead by 1 point. Raider Dayne Crosslin raced for the basket, but was fouled with 0.3 left in the game. Crosslin tied the game up scoring one point sending the 54-54 game into overtime.
Backtracking to the beginning of the game, it hadn’t always looked so cheery for Coffee County. In the first quarter, Jahlin Osborne added two while Reed scored a total 7 points, but Warren was outpacing the Raiders 14-9.
In the second quarter, the Raiders put their foot on the gas outscoring Warren by 11 in the quarter with points from Crosslin, Deion Subaran, Cortland Farrar and Osborne allowing Coffee to take the lead 32-26 entering halftime.
The Raiders maintained their lead, even though Warren closed the gap, ending the third quarter 42-39 thanks to points from Crosslin, Subaran, Osborne and Reed. In the fourth, Crosslin, Subaran and Reed fought to push the game into overtime.
In overtime, Coffee County couldn’t match the output from the Pioneer squad. Warren County had points from Pioneers Nathan Elrod and Sawyer Seymour– 7 of which came from Seymour.
The game ended with a Coffee County district loss of 63-58. Reed led with 19 while Subaran followed with 16 and Crosslin with 14.
Their loss didn’t slow down the Raiders though. On Friday, Jan. 27, Coffee County traveled to Shelbyville and bounced back easily 61-31. The first quarter saw points from Crosslin, Subaran, Jackson Shemwell, Reed, and Carter. The Raiders went into the second quarter with a lead 19-7.
Shemwell, Osborne, Reed and Carter each added points to the score in the second quarter. At halftime, the Raiders led 29-14. At the end of the score, the Raiders pushed their lead 45-22 thanks to points from Crosslin, Subaran, Shemwell, Osborne, Treyton Williams, and Reed.
In the fourth quarter, Subaran, Shemwell, Williams, Jaiden Warren and Courtland Farrar each contributed points to the final score of 61-31. Coffee was led by Shemwell’s 12 followed by Reed’s 11 and Subaran’s 10. This win improves the Raider season 16-6 overall and 3-1 in district play.
Tuesday Jan. 31 was Senior Night at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium. Before the ceremony, the Lady Raiders faced off against Franklin County and won 72-30. Check out the full story available in the next edition of The Manchester Times.
