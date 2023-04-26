Red Raider baseball felt little to no pressure from Warren County in a home/away district matchup that saw Coffee County outscore Warren 21-1 over the two-game series.
Monday, April 17 - Warren Co.
Coffee County needed just five innings to finish off visiting Warren County. A dominant pitching performance from Aiden Robertson kept Warren from finding much rhythm as the hurler struck out 11 Pioneers on the way to a 14-0 rout of the visiting team.
Robertson also went perfect from the plate to help his own cause finishing 2-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Brendon Sheppard, Caleb Moran, Carter McKenzie, and Nolan Jernigan joined Robertson with reaching base in each of their at bats. Cole Pippenger added four RBI.
Tuesday, April 18 - @Warren Co.
Travelling to Warren County is a short trip for the Red Raiders, but they made sure to make the best of it tripping up the Pioneers 7-1 to move Coffee’s district record to 9-1.
Robertson contributed four RBI to the winning effort.
Starter Carter McKenzie got the win on the mound for the Red Raiders striking out two and allowing four hits and a run over his 4.1 innings pitched.
Senior reliever Timothy Henderson closed the show with five strikeouts over his 2.2 innings pitched. Henderson allowed only one hit as he had the Pioneer bats on ice for the remainder of the game.
Crethan Hansert Tournament
Crethan Kyle Hansert is a town legend. He was a baseball lover lost too early in life. The Red Raider passed away in 2003. Now, the baseball team honors him in many ways. But this past weekend, the team hosted their annual Crethan Hansert Tournament.
The Raiders started out the weekend with a 6-3 win over Marshall County on Thursday, April 20. Jayden Fellers had a strong showing on the mound striking out six while allowing six hits and three runs. Brady Daugherty closed the game with 1.1 innings of work allowing just two hits and striking out one batter. Aiden Robertson added a homerun on the offensive effort.
However, Coffee followed by being no-hit against Moore County losing 8-0. Moore managed only three hits on the offensive side of things, but the Coffee County pitching staff walked 15 in the losing effort.
The following game, a loss to Central Magnet, saw the Red Raider bats come alive, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers beat the Red Raiders 12-9.
