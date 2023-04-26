5 SPORTS baseball.JPG

 Finish Crethan Hansert Tournament with 1-2 record

 

Tags

More Stories

Coffee County Dance Team presents Raiderettes & Co. Showcase

Coffee County Dance Team presents Raiderettes & Co. Showcase

The Raiderette Dance Team Coach Ashlyn Lee has had a dream for well over a year- a showcase for her team and other community performers. Now, Lee has planned her event for March 11 in conjunction with Duck River Dance, Hickerson Elementary Cheerleading, Nikolas Dunavant & Sarah Turner, N…

CCCHS Wrestlers place at State

CCCHS Wrestlers place at State

The TSSAA Wrestling Championship was held over the past weekend. Blayne Myers, Jade Lenhart and Jacob Barlow each placed at the State Tournament.

Raiders season ends in Cleveland

Raiders season ends in Cleveland

The Raiders’ season officially came to a close Saturday night. On Feb. 25, the Raider basketball team traveled to Cleveland High School for their region tournament first round matchup.

Recommended for you