Children and adults alike swarmed the streets of downtown Manchester on April 9.Multiple teams, team colors, and kids of all ages proudly marched to the fields of Fred Deadman park to kick off the Rec. League sports.
One by one the teams presented themselves on the little league field at the park until all teams were present.
Ronnie Meeker threw out the first pitch for the Manchester Girls Slow-pitch softball league and Orville Foster did the same for Little League.
It was a proud and happy day for players, coaches and families.
