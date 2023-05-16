The district champion Raiders advanced to the Region Tournament this past weekend. However, the team fell in both games ending their season.
Friday, May 12 - Walker Valley
In the opening game of the Region Tournament, Coffee held a lead of 3-0 before Walker Valley took control 4-3 in the fifth inning. Coffee eventually tied it up before falling to Walker Valley in extra innings.
Cole Pippenger went 2-4 with 1 RBI. Brendon Sheppard went 1-4 with two RBI. Contributed runs came from Caleb Moran, Carter McKenzie, Nate Rutledge and Jayden Fellers.
Aiden Robertson threw 13 strikeouts while Timothy Henderson added three for a total of 15. Robertson threw 115 pitches, 72 being for strikes.
Saturday, May 13 - Shelbyville
Shelbyville took the lead from the beginning and never looked back. By the start of the 2nd inning, Shelbyville was up 5-2 while Coffee could never seem to catch up.
Robertson went 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Moran went 2-4 with an RBI and a homerun. Pippenger went 1-3 and he doubled.
McKenzie, Fellers, Pipenger and Brady Daugherty each stepped to the mound. Pippenger managed seven of the team’s eight strikeouts with the other coming from Fellers.
After their loss of 10-4, the Raiders season comes to a close 19-12.
