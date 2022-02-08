The Red Raiders meeting against the Golden Eagles had a few ups and downs during the first two quarters. In the end, however, the Shelbyville team proved no match for Coffee County’s boys as they shined victorious with a 56-42 win.
The matchup stayed close and defensive in the first half with the first quarter resulting in the Red Raiders only leading by one point. In the second quarter the game became slightly more offensive, but the teams were deadlocked at 25 apiece at the half.
Despite the closeness of the contest the Red Raiders carried an unsung serenity. They remained calm, cool and collected with silent confidence about them.
At the top of the third quarter, the Red Raiders turned it on. Dayne Crosslin and Connor Shemwell dominated the floor in the quarter with Crosslin scoring two three-point baskets, and Shemwelll returning the favor supplying six of his own points; two baskets from the paint followed by two from the free-throw line.
The contest was a sure win for Coffee County going into the fourth quarter. A clever mix of defensive and offensive strategies kept the Golden Eagles down, and even allotted time for the Red Raiders to hold the ball for several minutes.
The silent confidence was no more as the Red Raiders came out fired up and certain to secure a win.
Crosslin and Shemwell were masters of the rock in this game with Crosslin scoring a total of 18 points and Shemwell securing 12.
After the game, Coach Andrew Taylor said, “This was a tremendous effort and execution. We’ve come into a hostile place and executed at a high level. We shared the ball and shot it well.”
He noted that the game was close and defensive towards the beginning but being smart offensively and taking good shots was the remedy.
“We went inside and one of their best players picked up a foul and had to come out of the game. We were just smart offensively. We took good shots most of the night and worked the ball inside and outside. Overall, the guys just did a tremendous job.”