On May 11, the Coffee County Red Raiders faced off in a double header against Franklin County for the title of District Champions. The first game was close, however saw the Red Raiders victorious with a final score of 6-5.
The second contest was even more so in the favor of the Coffee County boys as they defeated Franklin County via mercy rule in the fifth inning, with a final score of 18-8.
The Red Raiders have also secured their spot in the upcoming Region Tournament, starting next week.
Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming edition of the Manchester Times.