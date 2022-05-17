May 11 was an emotional and exhausting night for the Red Raiders, as they faced off in a double header with the Franklin County Rebels for the right to be called District Champions. With their backs to the wall, the Red Raiders had to complete a difficult task; beat a strong Rebels team in back-to-back games. The Coffee County boys understood the assignment as they beat the Rebels in the first game 6-5, then mercy ruled the Rebels 18-8 in the second and final game of the tournament.
The first contest of the evening saw the Red Raiders get their fire started. The first inning brought the team onto the scoreboard, as Jacob Holder scored in a run on a double.
Jayden Fellers was a monster on the mound for the Red Raiders, pitching six and two thirds innings. In his time on the hill, he allowed six hits and five runs, and sent six batters back to the dugout on strikes. Cole Bryce came in from the bullpen to relieve Fellers in the last inning, earning the Red Raiders their final out for the contest.
Holder went two for two at the dish in the competition, leading the Red Raiders in hits for the game. Things were just getting started for the Red Raiders, however, as the second game yielded much more dominating results.
The fourth inning in the second game instilled a bit of fear in the Coffee County team, as the Rebels put up eight runs closing the 11-run gap created by Coffee County earlier in the contest. The onslaught continued after the fourth inning, seeing the Red Raiders collect 7 more runs. This ultimately led the contest to end early, via the mercy rule, and the show was stopped after the fifth inning.
Coffee County saw 19 hits racked up in the contest, and runs on the board early and often starting in the first inning.
Seven runs were scored in the second inning. This offensive performance was displayed by Holder, Jacob Sherrill, Cole Pippenger, Caleb Moran, Aiden Robertson and Brady Nugent.
Sherrill took to the mound for three innings during the contest. In his time, he gave up four runs on three hits and sat three batters down on strikes. John McKelvey took over as relief from the bullpen. McKelvey recorded the last five outs to close the game and secure a tournament title for the Red Raiders.
Pippenger blasted a homer in the fifth inning, earning the only homerun during the contest. Robertson, Sherrill, Moran, Holder, Pippenger and Nolan Jernigan each secured multiple hits during the contest, however, Pippenger, Holder, Moran, Sherrill and Robertson tallied three hits apiece.
The sure-handed team committed no errors, with Brendon Sheppard making six outs during the contest.
After the game, the team flooded the field in celebration and collected their first District Championship in 11 years.
Head Coach, Kyle Douglas was asked about the incredible achievement and provided his insight saying, “All year it has kind of been a fight for us to get to where we want to be as a team and playing ball the way we want to. Not necessarily the physical aspect but the emotional and selfless aspects. Over the last two weeks in this season we have really turned that on. You can tell in the field. The team has really come together. They’re playing for one another and there is a lot of love in the dugout. That doesn’t get replaced easily. Coincidentally that has allowed us to play our best ball right now. We get to see that reflected. We had to come in tonight and win two games in order to clinch a home regional game and that’s bigtime for us. The fact that we get to play at home on Monday is big for us, and we get to put our best foot forward. Anytime you get one more day of baseball, well, that’s something that we look forward to.”