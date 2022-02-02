The Coffee County Red Raiders fell in a double overtime bout with the Franklin County Rebels, their district rival, losing 41-39. It was all left on the floor with solid performances across the board.
Red Raiders fall in double OT thriller
- Dalton Perez
Dalton Perez
Sports Reporter
