In a major rivalry game against the Tullahoma Wild Cats, the Red Raiders fell just a bit short to the respectable adversary resulting in a loss for Coffee County. The final score was 54-43.
Dayne Crosslin, Connor Shemwell, and Phineas Rollman gave it their best efforts providing almost all the points for the high intensity meeting.
Despite the loss, the Red Raiders made the Wild Cats earn their victory. They did not go quietly.
Coffee County is keeping their nose to the grindstone as they prepare to enter the District Tournaments next week.
