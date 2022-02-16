The battle of the borders was taken to Shelbyville on Feb. 15 when the Red Raiders met with the Warren County Pioneers. Despite being an immensely close game for the majority of the contest, Coffee County turned up the heat in the fourth quarter winning 50-44.
At the start of the contest, the matchup was well balanced. It seemed as both teams were a little off the mark, missing some shots and succumbing to turnovers.
This pattern followed the teams well into the second quarter. In the third quarter, however, things became a bit more balanced with both teams scoring more and controlling the ball better. The game remained neck and neck almost closing in a 36-36 deadlock at the end of the third quarter, yet Warren County scored a last second half-court shot for three points.
The Pioneers committed multiple fouls in the last quarter, which gave the Red Raiders a solid advantage to break away from the closeness of the contest. This advantage gave the Coffee County team the push they needed to turn things around on the Pioneers.
Jahlin Osborne put up two baskets from the post in this quarter with another point added from the foul line. Connor Shemwell supplied another four points on top from the paint. Phineas Rollman and Aidan Abellana each drained two baskets from the charity line.
These contributions put the Red Raiders in the comfort zone and set the path to reign victorious over Warren County. This victory secures Coffee County’s spot in the Championship Game against Shelbyville.
Shemwell was the top contributor in this contest with a nine-point total, followed closely with Crosslin and Rollman who supplied eight apiece to the scoreboard.
“We knew it was going to be close. Warren County is a good and well coached team,” Coach Andrew Taylor said in response to the closeness of the game. “They’ve won a lot of games in the past two or three years, so we knew it was going to be close.”
Taylor was then asked about the turnaround in the fourth quarter. “Yeah we only gave up five points. What we have been best at all year is defending. We gave up 44 total, which is about our average per game. We went big. We had our two big ones in at the same time, so that helped out with rebounds. Oz (Osborne) came off the bench and did a good job as well.”
“We are going to come in and play the home team for a chance to win the district championship, and we are going to host a region game next week. We are excited about that.”