The Coffee County Red Raiders met with the Stewarts Creek Red Hawks on March 7 for a chance to go to the state tournament. Coffee County took the victory and the opportunity to go all the way beating the Red Hawks 57-50.
The game started strong with Phineas Rollman and Conner Shemwell both scoring a three pointer apiece. The contest became defensive soon after however with several missed shots and turnovers for both teams. This helped the Red Hawks stay present in the competition. Coffee county stayed ahead of the curve however ending the first quarter with an 8-6 score.
The second quarter saw an impressive three swished by Brady Nugent and strong layups by Jahlin Osborne. A few unfortunate fouls and turnovers made it seem as though the Red Raiders were on a path to struggle, but the Coffee County team overcame closing the second quarter with an 18-12 score.
Two fouls within the first few minutes of the third quarter damaged the lead that the Red Raiders had as the Red Hawks took advantage of all four shots from the charity line. Aidan Abellana helped recover the lead however with three points from behind the arc. Crosslin, (Connor) Shemwell and Jackson Shemwell followed in suit supplying three pointers of their own. Despite the adversity at the beginning of the quarter, the Red Raiders secured a monstrous lead on the Stewarts Creek team ending the third quarter 35-26.
Despite four points scored at the top of the fourth quarter, Coffee County added two fouls to their count allowing the Red Hawks to break away from the 9 point handicap. The Red Raiders overcame this advantage however with better runs further into the quarter. Crosslin drained another three points from downtown which was returned with three of the Red Hawks’ own.
The performance of Stewarts Creek started to take a turn in the second half of the fourth quarter. Hasty shots became the downfall of the opposers as the Red Raiders dominated rebounds. These faults gave way for (Connor) Shemwell to sink another three pointer helping the Coffee County team secure a more comfortable lead. The Red Raiders closed this game out with a final score of 57-50 and with this win will head to state.
(Connor) Shemwell conquered the scoreboard with 19 points. Abellana put up 9 of his own, followed closely by Crosslin with 8 points in the hoop.
After the game, (Jackson) Shemwell offered his thoughts on the excitement of the team making it to state. “My thoughts are racing a thousand miles a minute right now. It’s crazy and hard to put it in words how proud I am of us. Even at the beginning of the season everyone had their questions and had their doubts because we only had one returning starter. So where we’re at now compared to where everyone thought we would be… I’m satisfied.”
Shemwell explained that the entire season he took things one game at a time. The sophomore mentioned that there were conversations within the season speculating the success that they’ve achieved thus far, but ensured he still took things day by day.
Shemwell was asked about the win over Stewarts Creek and what he thought the advantage for the team was to which he replied, “Our main thing is defend. Defend, defend defend. We know how they play and we’ve played three or four teams that play the same way that they play. So we were prepared knowing what they’d do and we came out and handled
it.”
Shemwell wrapped up his thoughts by providing insight on his powerful performances in the last few games. “I’m glad they’ve started falling. I’ve been struggling shooting the ball this year, so I’m just glad they’ve started falling. As long as we as a team keep doing what we are doing and defending like crazy, the offense will come to us. There is no team that we are scared of. Let’s do this.”