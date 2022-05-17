On May 16, the Red Raiders faced off against the Bradley Central Bears in the first game of the Region Tournament. Despite an impeccable display of heart, the contest was not in favor of the Coffee County boys as they fell to Bradley Central 12-2.
This loss ended the season for the Red Raiders, and though many share the heartbroken feeling with the Coffee County boys, the same feel a sense of pride for their accomplishments.
Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming edition of the Manchester Times.