The Red Raiders had a full afternoon of baseball May 10 that carried well into the night. The Coffee County boys played two games, first against the Franklin County Rebels which resulted in a loss of 3-2, however, made this up with a crushing victory over Warren County with a final score of 13-5.
The first game against Franklin County was a contest that saw both teams lay it all out on the field. Both teams had fire and determination as inning for inning the opponents did all they could to hold the other off. The contest went two innings over regulation, and in the ninth, the Coffee County boys were on the wrong end of the last play. Franklin County scored a run off of a single, and it was game, set, match for the Red Raiders.
Pitching was almost evenly matched during the competition with the Rebels having 18 strikeouts and the Red Raiders pulling off 15.
Franklin County kept a one run lead over the Red Raiders until the seventh inning when Brady Nugent tied things up, sending the contest into its first overtime inning.
Jacob Holder started the game on the mound, lasting seven innings. During this time, he allowed two runs and seven hits while striking out 11. Cole Pippenger relieved Holder afterward, taking the loss for the team, allowing two hits and one run, despite a formidable four strikeouts.
Nugent went two for four at the plate leading the Red Raiders in hits for the contest.
Although the battle was lost for the Coffee County boys, they were much better prepared for the war ahead of them.
Soon after the contest with Franklin County, the Red Raiders had a short amount to time to prepare to face the Pioneers. The contest seemed less than hopeful for the Red Raiders as they entered the contest with broken spirits. Warren County appeared to have the jump on the Red Raiders, until the fifth inning, when the Coffee County boys clinched the win, scoring seven runs. The onslaught carried over into the sixth inning as well when they scored four more runs.
Timothy Henderson was the winning pitcher for the contest, hurling for five innings allowing four hits and runs, and striking out eight. Nugent then relieved Henderson from the bullpen.
Nolan Jernigan and Holder each collected two hits at the dish, leading the team in hits. Altogether the Red Raiders tallied eight hits in the contest.
This win placed the Red Raiders in the District Championship match, to take place on May 11.