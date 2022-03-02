Coffee County met with Franklin County on Mar. 1 to compete for a spot in the regional championships. The Red Raiders started and finished strong in their best performance of the season, defeating the Rebels 64-47.
The first quarter was the only promising quarter for the opposing team as the first four minutes demonstrated a defensive contest. The second half of the quarter took a turn for the offensive as both teams secured more shots. The game stayed close for the first quarter but wouldn’t remain that way.
Jackson Shemwell and Dayne Crosslin set the standard in the second quarter with Shemwell sinking two threes and a basket from the paint. Crosslin complimented this performance with three triples in the quarter.
The third quarter was a highly competitive showing although much of the same for the Red Raiders. 10 points were secured by the Red Raiders and they maintained a steady and consistent lead over Franklin County.
The Red Raiders stuck a fork in the competition in the fourth quarter completely dominating the floor. The Rebels seemed to lose their drive as shot for shot Coffee County made it evident they were the better team.
The Red Raiders put up 24 points in the last quarter, primarily attributed by Crosslin with eight, Brady Nugent with seven, and Connor Shemwell with five.
The key players in the contest were Crosslin who provided a stellar 25 points, (Jackson) Shemwell with a solid 10 points, and Nugent with nine of his own.
Crosslin expressed his thoughts after the game about the boys making it this far in the season. “It’s everywhere right now. Emotions are wild. We made it to a regional championship and we haven’t done that in a while. We are trying to go back to back after the district win.”
Crosslin continued to talk about how it’s been exciting how well the team has come together since the summer. He says the chemistry between the team has been incredible.
Crosslin shed some insight on the teams record against Franklin County saying that coming in prepared was the key to defeating them. “We came in knowing we owed them one. After they snubbed us in district we knew we had to give them one back. We just hoped for the best.”
Crosslin talked about how switching up the defensive strategies was a vital part to the successful performance.
Coach Andrew Taylor was very excited for how well the team performed and to further themselves in the season. “Offensively this was our best game of the year. Franklin County is a good team. We worked offensively and shot well and defended where we needed to.”
“We rebounded and defended better and shot the ball better. We changed some things up defensively to get them off balance and keep them out of our rhythm,” Coach Taylor provided as his final thoughts.