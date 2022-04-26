Game 1
The Red Raiders fell to the visiting Warren County Pioneers on April 18. The contest was purely preparation based, and the Pioneers came with their game faces on. The game ended with a final score of 4-1 with Coffee County taking the loss.
Pitching was strong for the Red Raiders despite the loss as the Jacob Holder struck out 12 batters. Six innings were spent on the mound for Holder with six hits and four runs given up this time.
Brady Nugent and Aiden Robertson collected a hit apiece in the matchup, leading the team in hits. With the hit from Nugent, a run was batted in giving the Red Raiders their place on the scoreboard.
Game 2
The next day was a different story for the Coffee County boys on the road. Filled with vigor and determination they took to facing off against the Pioneers a second time; this time dishing out what they were served the day prior. The contest ended with a final score of 3-1, with the Red Raiders seeing redemption on Warren’s field.
The Red Raiders saw the contest enter the sixth inning with a deadlocked score of 1-1. Two sac flies in the inning gave the Red Raiders a two run lead over the Pioneers, ultimately leading them to their victory. First, Jacob Sherrill popped up into the outfield, scoring in Nugent from third base and Caleb Moran advancing to the third base position. The second verse was the same as the first as Robertson hit a sac fly to the outfield on a 3-0 count, scoring in Moran.
Robertson took to the hill in the contest, pitching all seven innings. The live-arm allowed one hit and one run and sat 11 batters down on strikes.
Nugent, Moran, Holder and Robertson each collected a hit to bring the Red Raiders to victory over their adversary.