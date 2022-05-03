Game 1:
On April 27, the Shelbyville Eagles journeyed to the Red Raiders home turf to square off on the diamond. The Red Raiders were ultra-prepped for the game as Jacob Holder pitched a shut-out, and the Coffee County boys scored eight runs from the dish.
Things took a positive spin for the Red Raiders in the second inning as Andrew Dawson hit a single and batted in Jacob Sherrill. Two more runs were scored off of an error later in the inning, seeing Dawson and Aiden Robertson cross the plate.
Holder scored off a sac fly from Robertson in the third inning, bringing the score to 4-0.
The sixth inning was the most fruitful for the Coffee County boys as they tallied four runs. Brady Nugent, Caleb Moran and Holder all drove in runs in the frame to help lead the Red Raiders to victory.
Holder was the man on the mound for the contest, pitching all seven innings. In his duration, he gave up one hit and saw nine batters take the bench from the plate.
The Red Raiders accumulated nine hits in the game. Cole Pippenger and Dawson each collected two hits apiece, while Moran, Holder, Sherrill, Robertson and Brendon Sheppard each collected one.
Game 2:
The Red Raiders then ventured to meet with Shelbyville again, the next day, on their turf. The Coffee County boys maintained superior status, once again defeating the Eagles in a final score of 4-1.
Aiden Robertson took to the mound all seven innings in the contest, giving up only five hits and one run. The sniper sat down ten batters during his time on the hill.
The Red Raiders added their first run to the board in the fourth inning when Holder singled on a ground ball and drove Nugent in.
Then in the fifth, Pippenger batted Jacob Fellers in on a line drive to center field. Pippenger was batted in by Moran in the same inning.
Pippinger was batted in again by Moran in the seventh inning, giving the Coffee County boys their final run for the contest.
Pippenger led the team in hits for the contest going two for four in the batter’s box. Sheppard had ten chances in the field, which was the most on the team. The team also had five bases stolen during the game, and Moran led the team with two bases stolen.