The Coffee County Red Raiders defeated the Shelbyville Golden Eagles in a contest that went the distance, and then some. The Red Raiders proved strong finishing the matchup with a score of 53-51.
The game went into one round of overtime with Dayne Crosslin, Aidan Aballena, and Connor Shemwell contributing the most points for the team.
Before the team was awarded the championship, four individual awards were given.
The contest required both teams to leave it all out on the floor. Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming edition of The Manchester Times.