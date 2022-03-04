On March 3, the Red Raiders faced off against the Walker Valley Mustangs in a regional championship contest. The game was a hard fought battle for both teams leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. After the game entered the second round of OT, the Red Raiders got the upper hand securing a 51-46 win.
Dayne Crosslin and Connor Shemwell were the top players of the game with a combined total of 36 points for the team.
After the contest, Shemwell, Phineas Rollman and Brady Nugent received the All Region awards. Crosslin was awarded All Region MVP.
Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming issue of the Manchester Times.