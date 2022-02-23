Westwood Middle School kicked off their soccer season on Feb. 19 with a play day for both Varsity and JV teams.
The two teams played three games apiece lasting thirty minutes each game. The games took place at SAS. The Varsity team placed first against Fayetteville scoring eight goals. Liberty was the next opponent for the team in which six goals were scored, followed by a game against SAS where five goals were scored.
Goals were scored by Micah Anderson, Ismael Salazar, Junior Petatan, Joel Barrera-Ramirez, William Rogers, Farmer Rigsby, Aiden Walker, Joan Denda and Michael Vieras.
The JV team faced off against Liberty resulting in a 2-1 win. They then faced Community, followed by a third game against SAS which they were defeated by.
The JV team players that scored goals were Mario Gonzalez, Damieon Duncan, and Skyler Brown.
Coach Kevin Smith expresses pride in the Varsity team for not allowing any time to cross midfield. Smith also states he is proud how well they switched the field in the duration of the games. The JV team, unfortunately, had no other JV teams to compete against from the opposing teams and thusly had to face the Varsity teams from the other schools. Smith admitted that due to this, the games were tough for them but was proud of the accomplishments they made due to the obstacles placed in front of them.