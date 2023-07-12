Sports Rewind: Aidan Abellana

This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 16, 2023.
After loving basketball his entire life, Aidan Abellana earned the chance to play at the collegiate level, even if only for a little while.
After finishing his senior year with a history making team, Abellana walked on the Motlow State Basketball team.
He shares about how he joined the team, “Being at Coffee County and playing basketball my whole like has got me to where I was able to play college ball. I can’t thank my family and coach Taylor enough for everything he did to get me to where I am as a player and a person.”
Continued, “Coach Taylor pushed me my senior year and helped me develop to be able to play at the higher level. I didn’t sign to play at Motlow. I was a walk on and made the team during the summer of 2022.”
While at Motlow, Abellana has learned more about the game and made memories. He tells, “My favorite memory with Motlow basketball would be going to tournaments with the team and having quality time with my teammates.”
“I appreciate Motlow for all the teammates I got close with. I got real close with one of my rivals from high school and we are good friends to this day.”
Abellana shares about playing at Motlow, “Playing at Motlow was difficult at first. Everyone was bigger than me so I had to learn how to transition to college ball. I didn’t think it would be that hard, but it was like a gut shot but I ended up being able to do it. I didn’t get much playing time, since I was a freshman. I think I did decent when I got in the games but I definitely could have done better.”
Unfortunately for Abellana, things took a turn before the second half of the season. He recounts, “I got injured during Christmas break while conditioning for the second half of the season. I was running and I went to plant my leg and it popped and felt off. I was out for the whole second half of the season with a broken femur. It took a toll on my mental health because I went from running to being in a wheelchair.”
He shares, “I loved the experience of playing ball there and thankful for Coach Arthur Latham for letting me a part of the team.”
Now, Abellana plans to take a step back. He tells, “I plan on attending TCAT in McMinnville this upcoming spring. Sad to say but my basketball career is officially over for me. When I got injured I realized that basketball is only for a period of time. It wouldn’t be here my whole life so I have decided to step away from the game and continue my schooling. My major is electronics and computer repair. I plan to get my Associates Degree at TCAT and then transfer to Tennessee Tech to get my Bachelors Degree. I want to say thanks to Motlow for the opportunity to be a student athlete at a higher level.”
This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
This article is the sixth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
WMS Cheer attended their first away Universal Cheer Association Camp in a number of years. When returning home, they brought back 1st Place Camp Routine, Superior Team Award, 2 Blue Ribbons, 2 Pin-It-Forward Awards, Spirit Sticks and 2 All Americans.
This article is the fifth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
The 2023 Softball Youth Clinic will be hosted by Coffee County softball on July 24 and 25. In session one on July 24, the camp will focus on defensive skills like infield/outfield work, fundamentals and pitching/catching. In session two on July 25, the group will focus on hitting.
This article is the fourth installment of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Colligate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCC…
Kaitlyn Davis hosted a signing event for her closest family, friends and teammates to celebrate her signing to play softball for Vol State. This past season for Coffee County, Davis set program records for career HRs (33) and career RBIs (110).
This article is the third installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Colligate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCH…