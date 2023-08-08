Sports Rewind: Haidyn Campbell

This article is the eighth installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 16, 2023.

Walters State Community College sent their softball team to Nationals this past season. At the NJCAA D1 Softball World Series, Walters State ended their season.

