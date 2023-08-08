Sports Rewind: Haidyn Campbell

This article is the eighth installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 16, 2023.
Walters State Community College sent their softball team to Nationals this past season. At the NJCAA D1 Softball World Series, Walters State ended their season.
The day began with a 1-0 win over Wallace State and winning 4-2 over Indian Hills. After those two games, Walters State could not match the power of Grayson falling 14-0.
After the loss, Walters State remained impressive closing the season 55-4 as the TCCAA and Region 7 Champions with sixth place at the NJCAA Softball World Series.
Coffee County’s own Haidyn Campbell was part of this team at Walters State. As a freshman, Campbell comments on her performance this past year, “I think I performed fairly well for a freshman. I think if I would’ve relaxed more, I would’ve definitely performed better.”
Campbell appeared in 14 games for the Walters State Senators in her freshman season.
It was at the World Series Campbell made some of her favorite memories saying, “My favorite memory was riding around the Talladega racetrack before Nationals started.”
She continues speaking on her time at school, “I love that I’m in an environment where I get pushed to be better every day, but I also love that I get to play the sport that I cherish.”
Her high school alma mater remains loved because of her history there and her sister continuing to play softball at CCCHS. When asked about it, Campbell shares, “The mental aspect of life was a big thing I took from Coffee County. I sort of became tougher because I had to focus on many things at a time.”
It was at Coffee County where Campbell realized her passion that she currently studies back at Walters State. Campbell states, “I’m majoring in criminal justice and forensic science. I plan to use that degree to do investigatory work for the state or a federal level.”
