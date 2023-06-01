Sports Rewind: John Martinez

This article is the second installment in a summer series entitled "Sports Rewind." This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 2, 2023.
John Martinez grew up alongside the other 2022 Graduates as the soccer player everyone knew would continue onto a collegiate level. As the men’s soccer season came and went, Martinez did not commit anywhere.
But Martinez pushed on and has taken an alternate route that has now allowed him to sign to Milligan University for soccer. Martinez initially committed on March 12, 2023 before signing on May 14, 2023. Now, Martinez is set to play at Milligan in the fall.
Throughout this first year post-graduation for Coffee County, Martinez continued to play with another soccer program called Pre-College Development Academy. This academy builds skills in soccer players to continue to the next level.
Concerning the program, Martinez shares, “[The Pre-College Development Academy (PCDA)] has been going very well for me. When I first joined the academy I didn’t know what to expect. I really didn’t talk to my teammates at first because I wasn’t really comfortable with anyone at the time, but as the months went by I was able to build a bond with my teammates and now they are very close to me. They are my brothers.”
He continues, “PCDA helps student athletes develop skills needed to move onto the next level, whether it’s college soccer or beyond. By developing you into a more complete athlete, they maximize your potential which will help gain the attention of scouts and coaches around the country.”
“PCDA’s 1-2 year academy provides athletes the chance to compete nearly year round in a variety of competitions such as the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) (semi-pro), showcase tournaments, and games between other colleges and/or club teams. We play more than 40 games a season.”
“This past year has been really challenging for me but in a good way. On the field, PCDA has challenged me to become a better player in many different ways; whether it’s through practice, games, and/or workouts.”
“Off the field, I’ve tried to spend time with my family and friends as much as I can. When I joined PCDA, I focused more on soccer and my development but never realized that I would be spending less time with family and friends. Now I prioritize both since the schedule for PCDA has changed to help prioritize our body and mind.”
Now Martinez will continue to Milligan University. He shares, “I’m looking forward to playing alongside my future teammates and building a bond with them. I am also looking forward to meeting new people outside of soccer and making memories at Milligan.”
In their Fall 2022 season, Milligan Men’s soccer finished 10-3 with 7 ties. The team fell in Mobile Alabama against Warner Pacific 3-1 in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament. Now in Fall 2023, Martinez will join the team.
At Milligan, Martinez will major in Sports Management. He shares, “My goal is to become a professional soccer player, but if that fails, I would like to work around soccer. Whether that’s scouting, coaching, or having a soccer store.”
Reflecting on his time with Coffee County and PDCA, Martinez tells, “The one life lesson that has stuck to me from high school and PCDA is that never take anything for granted. My previous and current coaches also told me that phrase.”
“On the field, I always make sure to enjoy the sport I love to play because it is a privilege. Off the field, I make sure to make many memories with my family/friends because I know there will be a day where I won’t be able to and I don’t want any regrets.”
