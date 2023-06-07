Sports Rewind: Madison Rooker

This article is the third installment in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Colligate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Colligate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 2, 2023.
“How would you describe Madison Rooker in 3 words?”
“Fun, fierce, tough” – Coffee County Central Cross Country and Track Head Coach Matt Rossman
“Energetic, hardworking, tough” – Former Teammate, Collegiate Competitor and Friend, Patricia Barrera
“Silly, odd, one of a kind” – CCCHS Team Member and Close Friend, Maddie Sullivan
2022 Graduate Madison Rooker is one of the most outstanding individuals to come from Coffee County Central High School. Rooker is truly a chaotic force that spreads joy wherever she goes. After graduating from Coffee County, Rooker took her one of a kind energy to Tennessee Wesleyan.
In November 2021, Rooker signed with Tennessee Wesleyan for Cross Country and Track. She says Tennessee Wesleyan, “gives a family atmosphere.”
She shares, “My favorite memory [with Tennessee Wesleyan Cross Country and Track & Field] was my shoe flying off my foot during the 400 hurdles at conference but still being able to get 5th overall.” Rooker finished that race at 1:09.91 competing against other competitiors from Brenau University, Truett McConnell, Columbia Int’l, Montreat and Columbia.
Rooker tells about her performance this year, “I feel like this past year I performed very well but there are always fixes I can improve on regarding technique and recovery.”
She continues, “The PRs I am the most proud of are my 400m of 1:02 during the 4x400, my 5k of 21:54, my shot-put of 9.82 meters and my 600m of 1:46.”
If unnoticed, Rooker leans heavily on the track side of her commitment. She shares, “I prefer track because of the multitude of events I am able to participate in, and I also love how sprinting makes me feel.”
Rooker does compete in a multitude of events. She says, “I participate in all of them from javelin to the 60 hurdles to the 800m.”
Now at the college level, Rooker competes in Indoor Track—something CCCHS does not offer. She tells, “Indoor and outdoor differ in environment and events. The indoor track is only 200m where the outdoor track is 400m.”
She continues, “Indoor sprinting events are typically shorter such as the 60m replacing the 100m and the addition of the 600m. The field events are the same except for the addition of weight throw instead of hammer and there is no discus indoor.”
While thriving at TN Wesleyan, Coffee County has prepared Rooker for her time in college. She says, “Playing multiple sports prepared me for not having an off season in college running cross country alongside indoor and outdoor track. Also, the workload from most of my classes such as English and math prepared me for college class loads.”
Back at Coffee County, Rooker was a multifaceted athlete participating in soccer, cross country and track & field.
At Tennessee Wesleyan, Rooker is majoring in English (Secondary Education) to become a teacher. She shares why, “I want to become a teacher because it has all the components I am wanting to get out of my life. I want to help people communicate with other people or themselves through writing or reading, impact people in unique ways that they remember, express my personality and open-mindedness to children who could be struggling, and hopefully if the opportunity presents coach track and field.”
