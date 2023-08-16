Sports Rewind: Olivia Evans

This article is a final part of a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times looked back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a Collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series has run from May 24 to August 16, 2023.

On Jan 5, 2022, Olivia Evans signed to Tennessee Tech to play softball. “This past year has been amazing,” Evans stated. “Of course, I miss my people from Coffee County and my biology classes are hard, but I love what I’m doing and I love what I am learning. There’s always a goal to work for and another person to beat out every single day, and I hope to continue my passion for agriculture and softball for as long as I can.”

