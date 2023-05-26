3 Top of pg 14 SPORTS patricia barrera 5.24.PNG
Natalia Foster

This piece is the first in a summer series entitled Sports Rewind. This summer, The Manchester Times will take a look back at Coffee County Central High School’s 2022 Graduates that continued to play their sport at a collegiate level. Rewind the clock and take a look at the CCCHS Class of 2022’s Freshman Year in Collegiate Sports. This series will run from May 24 to August 2, 2023.

On December 10, 2021, Patricia Barrera signed to Milligan University for Track and Field. At school, Barrera’s major is Exercise Science. Barrera shares, “I plan on going to graduate school after to get my master’s degree. With my degree, I plan on becoming an athletic trainer.”

Sports Rewind: Patricia Barrera

