The Coffee County Red Raiders fell to the Dobyns-Bennett Indians on March 16 at the MTSU Murphy Center in a state tournament contest. The Red Raiders proved to be formidable opponents to the Indians, however the contest ended with a 66-52 final score.
With support in abundance, the Murphy Center resembled a sea of red as Coffee County fans flooded in and covered the majority of the arena. The Red Raiders put on an incredible display of athleticism, and gave the Indians a challenge.
The Dobyns-Bennett team had to earn their victory as the Coffee strong Red Raiders put up an incredible fight. This season went a historic distance for the boys, and the loss was no detractor from the incredible lengths they went to this season.
Please look forward to the full story in the upcoming issue of the Manchester Times.