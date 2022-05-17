May 16 was the opening day of the Region Tournament for the Lady Raiders as they faced off against the Walker Valley Mustangs. The Coffee County girls took the lead in the fifth inning, and defeated their opponent by a final score of 8-2.
Things got started early on for the Lady Raiders in the second inning when Channah Gannon hit a four-bagger, putting the first run on the board for the team.
In the bottom of the third inning, Walker Valley deadlocked the contest, when they scored a run on an error.
The Lady Raiders were down 2-1 in the fifth inning, when Jalyn Moran hit a three run home run and put the Coffee County girls up 4-2 over the Mustangs.
The sixth inning saw yet another home run, this time by Jada Bowen, furthering the lead the Coffee County team had over the Mustangs, and the seventh inning saw three more runs to close out the contest. Kaitlyn Davis and Gannon helped contribute to this rally with a single, and a ground-out, scoring in a run.
Davis took to the hill all seven innings in the contest, allowing two runs on six hits and sitting three batters down.
The Lady Raiders racked up 12 hits in the game, with Davis, Gannon and Kiya Ferrell each tallying multiple hits. Davis led the team, however, going three for four at the dish.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Warren County for their next matchup on May 18 to faceoff at 6pm.