Coffee County Central High School’s dance team attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp in Huntsville, AL. The team showed their Red Raider spirit and brought home spirit sticks, 3rd place in home routine, an All American, many ribbons, and the Superior Award.
Before the camp, the team practiced for months learning, cleaning up and practicing their home routine. A home routine is performed the first night of camp in a competition. To prepare for camp, the Raiderettes held a showcase performing their home routine before they set off to UDA camp.
On the first day of camp, the team goes through home routine evaluation. The Raiderette Dance Team went all out in their home routine and was awarded 3rd place for the first time in team history.
The Raiderette dance team also received the Superior Award. This award grants the team a bid to the UDA National Dance Team Championship at Walt Disney World in February.
Additionally, the team learned a performance routine as a group on the first day. After some practice, the group went through a performance routine evaluation. These routines were graded in three tiers with blue ribbons, red ribbons, and white ribbons. The team was awarded blue ribbons for their performance. The blue ribbon is the highest award given for a dance performed confidently with minimal mistakes.
Another award given throughout the week are spirit sticks and the super spirit stick. The teams with the most spirit were awarded spirit sticks each night. The team with the most spirit received the super spirit stick. UDA staff gave the sticks out, and each night, the Raiderettes were awarded a spirit stick.
The first night of camp, the staff awarded the team with the most spirit, the super spirit stick. In the following days, the team awarded the night before passes it on to the team they see with the most spirit. The Raiderettes from Coffee County blew it out of the water and received this honor the very first night from UDA staff.
The next few days were filled with learning routines as individuals or small groups mixed with the other dance teams from all over. Each dancer had the requirement of learning two routines, and the more experienced dancers get the privilege of trying out for All American.
At the end of the week, all of these routines were evaluated. Senior Captain Audrey Barton was named an All-American.
The other routines once again were graded on the three color ribbon scale. The CCCHS Raiderettes received 43 blue ribbons at final evaluation.
“UDA Camp is definitely the most stressful and exhausting event of the season, but it still feels sad to leave,” says senior captain Audrey Barton, “I’ve never been to anything like it, and I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished individually and as a team.”
Freshman and first time UDA camper Bailey Kitts says, “Going to UDA camp was a fun, fast-paced time for our team to bond, learn, and perform. Even though there were very challenging parts, including learning dances in a quick time frame, it was an experience for me to grow as a dancer. It inspired me to keep practicing skills, and to make new friends from other schools.”
Coach Ashlyn Lee boasts, “I am immensely proud of this team and how they conducted themselves at camp. Their hard work and dedication were exciting to watch. Our 8 rookies also stepped out of their comfort zone and exceeded our expectations. I am most proud of how they bonded as a team and also forged friendships with other teams.”
Lee continues, “My favorite part of camp is witnessing the growth of each member and seeing the team truly come together as a team. Each dancer comes from different backgrounds and they each have different personalities. Seeing them create lasting friendships is something every coach strives for.”