The Coffee County Track and Field team met with many other teams across the state at MTSU in Murfreesboro on May 26 for the State Championship track meet.
Coffee County’s performances were as follows:
Ethan Welch placed fourteenth in discuss with 110-5 feet.
Elli Chumley placed twelfth in shot put with a distance of 31-3.50 feet.
Ethan Welch placed eleventh in pole vault with a height of 11-0 feet.
Madison Rooker placed fourteenth in pole vault with a height of 7-6.0 feet
The girls’ 4x800 team, composed of Patricia Barrera, Madison Rooker, Kailee Rossman and Elli Chumley, placed eleventh in the event with a final time of 10:28.65.