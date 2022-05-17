At the Section 2 Championship Track Meet in Cookeville, on May 10, some of the CCCHS track and field athletes performed well enough to qualify at the state level. Some of these athletes, too, broke personal records in their respective events.
Ethan Welch finished in third place for pole vault at a state qualifying height of 10.6 feet, and fourth in discuss with a state qualifying distance of 130.2 feet. This distance was a personal record for Welch.
Elli Chumley finished in second place for shotput, throwing a state qualifying distance of 35 feet and 3.5 inches. This was a personal record for Chumley.
Madison Rooker finished third place in pole vault with a state qualifying height of 7.5 feet.
Chumley, Rooker, Patricia Barrera and Kailee Rossman all qualified in the girls’ 4x800. The girls finished in fourth place with a qualifying time of 10:18.64. This time was 24 seconds faster than they had ever finished before.
Each athlete was asked about their experience in performing at the Section 2 Championships and how they felt about qualifying for state.
Welch: “So state is the goal for almost every track athlete, and to get to compete at that level is a privilege. Getting to compete there this year gives me reassurance that the work I have put in on and off season, for the past few years, has not gone unrewarded. My personal record of 130 feet in discuss is truly mind-boggling for me as that has been my personal goal for the past four years of high school. To finally achieve it now is very gratifying. I look forward to competing at state, but the work until then is not finished. I will continue to push forward and put in the work.”
Chumley: “Going to state is such an amazing opportunity and I am so blessed to be able to go for two events. My 4x800 team is the best group of girls and I wouldn’t want to go with anyone else. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish. Shot is a little different since it’s a ‘by yourself’ thing, but I am just going to go in with the mindset to do my best and to beat myself. Again, I am just overall thankful for the opportunity.”
Rooker: “Making it to state, for me, was more than just getting a ‘top four’ placement in my events. It was accomplishing a four year goal, alongside my teammates, and it was proving to myself that I am the athlete that I and my coaches believed I was. Nothing will ever compare to the feeling of knowing that my last high school race will be at the state meet.”
Barrera: “Last year at sectionals, we finished sixth and we knew we could do so much better, but injuries got in the way. Going into this race, we knew that we were seeded fifth. Our only goal was to go for that fourth place spot. In order for us to do that, Madison had to run 2:35, Elli a 2:41, Kailee a 2:39 and myself a 2:34. We ended up running faster by running a 2:33, 2:41, 2:35 and a 2:29, and we punched our ticket to state. With 100 meters left to go, my teammates were yelling at me that it was ‘go time,’ and that the girls were catching up. I was in pain and I knew this is what I wanted for my team. I still had a kick and was able to finish on empty. It was the best feeling ever and I was so happy about how hard each of us pushed through the two laps. We ran a whole 24 seconds faster overall, and are only 10 seconds away from the school record. My team and I were not strong enough back then, but we became tougher runners. It was very encouraging to see other local schools cheering us on and I am very thankful to the whole running community. This is what makes this sport so special to me. It was a bitter sweet moment and I am excited to run with my teammates one last time at the state meet.”
Rossman: “If I am being honest, this race was a blur. I was so nervous but I knew we had a good chance. There was lots of good competition, so I had to prepare myself for a fast race. I remember everyone cheering for me, which really helped me push through the pain. Once I finished, I knew our last leg (Patricia) could run a fast 800 split, so I was confident that we were going to go to state. She finished in fourth and I jumped up and down for joy. It was such a good feeling because this is something we have been wanting to do for a long time, and we finally did it.”