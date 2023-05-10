Westwood Middle School ended its soccer season by winning the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference (CTSC) Championship.
Westwood hosted Community on Friday, April 28, and the school won the championship 5-0.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 4:24 pm
Goals were scored by Aiden Walker who had two goals, Joan Deanda, Aaron Jaimes and Freddy Rameriez.
The keeper for Community kept the game from being a mercy ruled game as he had some great saves.
Westwood was 1-to-1 with the keeper a few times in which the Community keeper saved it, or Westwood hit the post.
Coach Kevin Smith and Coach Pete DeWolfe stated that Community came to play and fought to the end.
Coach Kevin Smith and Coach Pete DeWolfe stated they are very proud of how the season went even though they felt a lot of goals were left on the field.
They stated this year as in every year at Westwood had a lot of new players on the varsity squad. Westwood had five eighth graders, five seventh graders and one sixth grader on the starting 11 for Westwood this year. Westwood finished the season with a record of 14 wins, one tie and zero loses. Westwood scored a total of 70 goals and only gave up four goals all season.
The coaching staff stated this was the hardest schedule that Westwood has ever played. Westwood played Harris twice, Cumberland County a school with over 2,000 students in it, Algood which has almost 800 students. Westwood Middle School has less than 500.
All three of those schools have excellent middle school programs. Westwood won the Red Raider Invitational Soccer Tournament (first time ever), Regular Season Champs and the Conference tournament championship
This will make the fourth year in a row that Westwood has won the CTSC regular season championship and third tournament championship as the tournament was not played in 2020 under the current Coaching staff.
When asked how the team keeps doing so well every year the coaching staff stated a great school system that pushes kids to do well in the class room, a good coaching staff who pushes players on the field, awesome kids who want to do learn the game and awesome parents who support the program year after year.
The coaching staff is excited for next year for the program as a lot of players really started to grow each practice and have a lot of returning players who will only continue the success of the program. Coach Smith stated next year’s team is championship or bust with the program at the stage it is in.
