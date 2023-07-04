WMS Cheer attended their first away Universal Cheer Association Camp in a number of years. When returning home, they brought back 1st Place Camp Routine, Superior Team Award, 2 Blue Ribbons, 2 Pin-It-Forward Awards, Spirit Sticks and 2 All Americans.
WMS Cheer leaves camp with hardware
