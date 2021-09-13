Middle School Volleyball raises money for a good cause

Rivalries are a time-honored tradition in sports whether at the local level or national, and the Lady Rockets and the Lady Raider volleyball teams are taking the chance to use a rivalry to raise money for a good cause next Friday.
The Lady Raiders and the Lady Rockets are set to meet on Sept. 17 for a volleyball match that will be known as the Cancer Awareness Game. This game will have all proceeds donated to the St. Judes Children Hospital in Memphis. Adam Saner, the CCMS Volleyball Booster president, explains a bit of how the event came about, “This idea came about after the CCMS Lady Raiders went out and asked for T-shirt sponsors. We were overwhelmed by the show of community and family support that the Booster Board thought we needed to come up with an idea that would teach the young Lady Raiders about paying a good deed forward as well as being thankful for the ability to be a part of a team, school and community while there are unfortunately others that don’t have those same opportunities due to illness and circumstances outside their control.”
The game will feature multiple avenues for donation including raffles for signed volleyballs from each team, cancer awareness T-shirts, and a memory banner. The start time for this event will be 5 p.m. for the JV game and about 6 p.m. for the varsity in the CCMS gymnasium. The matchup looks to be a fun one as the Lady Rockets have been on a winning streak lately and the Lady Raiders look to bounce back from a loss to Tullahoma last week.