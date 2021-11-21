Motlow Lady Bucks make national tournament

Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Thunder is possible early. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.