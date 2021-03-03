Oakland holds off Lady Raider comeback

The Lady Raiders 2020-2021 season came to an end on Mar. 2 when the Oakland Patriots visited The Patch for a regional tournament match up.
Both teams traded blows offensively leaving the score tied at 11 going into the second quarter. Oakland spurred into action in the second quarter however putting the Lady Raiders in a 32-15 hole going into halftime.
The Lady Raiders were undaunted by the deficit, holding the Patriots to 11 points in the second half and scoring a blistering 23 points from all over the court.
Though the Lady Raiders second half performance was commendable the team missed a few key free throws that derailed their comeback, ending the Lady Raider's post season run 43-38.