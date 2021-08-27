Official no show gives Westwood a forfeit

It was a strange night Thursday as players, coaches, and fans all waited for nearly an hour for the officials to show up for the Rockets game against Forrest.
Patiently, both teams tried to stay loose and ready for the coming contest, but the opportunity never came as the game was called a forfeit for Westwood for failing to secure officials. Athletic Director James Dobson offered refunds for every attendee and offered sincere apologies to everyone involved. Coach Chad Dyer was seen addressing both teams after the game was called.
Dobson offered an explanation for the absence of the officials. “The game was scheduled and we were supposed to have officials. I even called the gentleman who schedules referees for our games yesterday morning to get the names of our officials so that we could have checks ready for them. We were set to play but the officials never showed up because the person who was supposed to schedule them never did. Here is part of an email he sent me "I apologize for not getting officials to your game last night. It was entirely my fault. Arbiter changed the way we publish the games to notify the officials and I just did not do it correctly. Again, I am sorry this happened."
As the Athletic director this falls on me and I apologized to the team and the fans. I will say that everyone last night was very understanding and that is something we don't see every day.”
Westwood will get the chance to bounce back from this strange event next Thursday when the team travels to Eagleville.