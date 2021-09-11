Patriot's offense too much for Red Raiders

The Red Raiders' losing streak continues as Page's passing assault downed Coffee County 38-17.
Coffee County seemed ready to go last Friday night as the team had opted to receive the opening kickoff and proceeded to match Page's high scoring passing offense during the first half. Linebacker Jacob Barlow made things difficult for the Page offensive line racking up at least three sacks before the game was over. Running back Konor Heaton was also a vital to slowing down the Patriot offense as number 22 made crucial run after crucial run.
Despite their efforts, the game got away from Coffee County towards the end of the second quarter. Page had just driven down the field with less than two minutes left in the half to tie up the game 14-14. Page kicked an onside kick that they recovered near the 30 yard line and proceeded to score on a pick play that left the Red Raiders in a bad spot going into halftime.
After the quick Page score there was under a minute left before halftime and the Coffee County special teams got a chance to make up for the previous onside kick. Elijah Clemmons received the kickoff and proceeded to make multiple Patriot defenders miss to give his team the ball within a long field goal range, though the subsequent field goal would be missed.
The second half was not as kind to the Red Raiders. Page made some second half adjustments that allowed the team to take advantage of some mismatches in the secondary. Even the Red Raider pass rush was slowed some due to Page moving from an empty set to one with the running back as an extra blocker.
Even the Patriot defense adjusted with even more defenders in the box to limit the damage that the Coffee County running game had been doing. There were a few big plays here and there for the Red Raiders, Connor Shemwell's quarterback keeper to keep the Coffee County drive going in the third comes to mind, but unfortunately the team was unable to turn those big plays into anything other than a field goal in the third quarter.
Lebanon is Coffee County's next stop as the Red Raiders hopefully halt their three game slide.