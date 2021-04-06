Pro Impact sports hosts youth football camp

Pro Impact Sports is hosting a football camp on Apr. 24 at Raider Academy. The camp will feature live music and three former players who have played at some of the highest levels of the sport. The presenter, Franchot “Boogie” Allen, played at West Virginia University where he played all four seasons at defensive back from 2006-2009. I’Tavious Mathers who spent his first three years as a running back at Ole Miss before transferring to Middle Tennessee State university for his senior season. Mathers became just the second Blue Raider to record 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game when he earned 157 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards against Bowling Green. The final player is Guss Scott who won Superbowl 39 with the New England Patriots. Scott played college ball at the University of Florida where he was the team’s defensive back of the year in 2002 and led the entire SEC in forced fumbles in 2003. The cost for the camp is 30 dollars and is for ages 6-17. The deadline for signup is Apr. 10 an the number to call is (904) 300-8211.