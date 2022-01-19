Raiders romp in border battle

The Coffee County Red Raiders put it to their border rivals this past week, running the Warren County Pioneers out of the gym, 50-28.
The one-sided score was not indicative of the first half as the squads went into the locker room deadlocked at 16. However, Coffee County exploded in the second half, blowing out the Pioneers 13 to 4 in scoring in the third frame. Dayne Crosslin helped craft the offensive barrage, leading his squad with 19 on the night. He lit up the board with four 3-pointers and was joined in the scoring party by Connor Shemwell who had a dozen.
The scoring differential continued the fourth stanza as the Red Raiders outscored the Pioneers 21-8 to cement the lopsided victory. The win came after the Red Raiders fell to the Franklin County Rebels 65-55.