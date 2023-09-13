The Raiders traveled to Siegel on Friday, September 8. In this match-up, the Raiders fell 21-0 losing the game without a single score.
Just because they ultimately failed to score doesn’t mean the Raiders didn't come dangerously close. Siegel attempted a fake punt but failed to get the yardage needed. Coffee took over at Siegel’s 40, but only moved about three yards before a loss on a bad snap for an attempted punt.
The bad snap allowed Siegel to start their drive at Coffee’s 44 yard line. By the end of the drive, Siegel scored their first touchdown of the game at 5:34.
Following kickoff, Coffee stayed in possession throughout the rest of the first quarter into the second to no avail. Siegel then started another drive capped with a touchdown with 8:13 left in the first half.
At halftime, the score sat at 14-0. At the beginning of the second half, a Coffee fumble was recovered by Siegel. Just plays later, Siegel scored on a pass with 6:47 in the third.
In the fourth, Coffee started out with a short drive that came to a halting stop when Siegel intercepted John Massengill’s pass. Neither team scored in the final quarter and Coffee didn’t reach the red zone once in the entire game– much less the endzone.
Ultimately, the Raiders fell 21-0. Head Coach Roger Haynes shares, “Well tonight we were so inept as far as doing what we wanted to do. And the kids were a little bit nervous I think in the first half, and we did some things we ordinarily don't do, but I thought their effort was good. We just got two or three people that are making critical mistakes.”
“Halftime we made adjustments. Came out, drove the ball down the field then penalties– then turnovers. It wasn’t that we couldn’t move the ball at all. It was the fact that when we got started on a drive we were shooting ourselves in the foot. We were stopping ourselves.”
“Defensively, our kids played hard. We gave up 2 plays on missed assignments and they scored on both. We gotta get our heads up. Tomorrow's a new day and (we’ll) work harder.”
Now the Raiders will host Page on Friday, Sept. 15. Page is 3-1 on their season while Coffee falls to 1-3.