The Raiders traveled to Siegel on Friday, September 8. In this match-up, the Raiders fell 21-0 losing the game without a single score.

Just because they ultimately failed to score doesn’t mean the Raiders didn't come dangerously close. Siegel attempted a fake punt but failed to get the yardage needed. Coffee took over at Siegel’s 40, but only moved about three yards before a loss on a bad snap for an attempted punt.

