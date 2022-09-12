Abellana makes Motlow roster

Motlow Bucks 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Team: Front row, left to right: Qui’Lon Bennett, Kolbe Gray, Javon Martin, Isaiah Curry, Andrew Lamuno, Brayden Cashion, and Aiden Abellana. Second row: Kane Reed, Taylor Stovall, Dylan Wade, Debron Russell, David Giddens, Lawrence Montgomery, and Zac Campbell. Third row: MiQuan Tucker, Jackson Twombly, Matthew Jones, Tyler Du’Bose, Raymon Adams, and LaVonte Harris.

Motlow Bucks Men’s Basketball Roster Features Depth and Size

LYNCHBURG, TN (Sept. 12, 2022): Motlow State men’s basketball coach Arthur Latham has assembled his roster and set his schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Practice begins Oct. 1. The Bucks will open the new campaign at Calhoun Community College in Decatur, AL, on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.