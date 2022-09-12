Motlow Bucks Men’s Basketball Roster Features Depth and Size
LYNCHBURG, TN (Sept. 12, 2022): Motlow State men’s basketball coach Arthur Latham has assembled his roster and set his schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Practice begins Oct. 1. The Bucks will open the new campaign at Calhoun Community College in Decatur, AL, on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“We have got a perfect mix of freshmen and sophomores,” said Latham, entering his sixth season as head coach. “Our returning players should mesh well with our newcomers. We need those returning players to provide leadership and accountability to the newer guys. Leadership starts at the top and will work its way down to those who want to win.”
The Bucks feature several returning players who contributed significantly last season, including four who played in at least 20 games in 2021-22. The roster also includes a number of student-athletes who played their high school basketball within minutes of Motlow’s Moore County campus.
RETURNERS
Kolbe Gray, a 5’11 point guard from Bowling Green, played in all 28 games and averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 34% from 3-point range and 83% at the free throw line.
Dylan Wade is a 6’5 forward from McGavock High School in Nashville. Wade played in 21 games, averaging six points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Brayden Cashion, a 6’0 guard from Moore County High School in Lynchburg, played in 24 games and averaged five points while shooting 42% from 3-point range and 83% from the foul line.
Kane Reed is a 6’4 forward from Franklin County High School in Winchester who played in 21 games and averaged 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field.
Javon Martin, a 5’11 point guard from Clarksville, played in 13 games and averaged four points and 1.3 rebounds last year. Qui’Lon Bennett, a 5’8 guard from St. Louis also returns. Tyler Du’Bose, a 6’10 sophomore from New Haven, Connecticut, returns after being on the roster but not playing in 2021-22.
NEWCOMERS
Newcomers from the immediate area include 6’5 forwards Debron Russell and Taylor Stovall, both from Franklin County High School in Winchester; Aiden Abellana, a 5’9 point guard from Coffee County High School in Manchester; Zac Campbell, 6’7 forward from Grundy County High School. Jackson Twombly, a 6’8 freshman from Woodford County High School in Frankfort, KY will redshirt.
Other additions include Lawrence Montgomery, 6’4 guard from Springfield, KY; Isaiah Curry, 5’11 point guard from Huntsville; David Giddens, 6’7 forward from Atlanta; Andrew Lamuno, 6’1 guard from Brentwood; LaVonte Harris, 6’7 forward from Louisville; and MiQuan Tucker, 6’8 forward from Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville.
The roster also includes a pair of impressive transfers. Raymon Adams, a 6’8 forward from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville comes to the Bucks via NCAA Division II Central State University in Ohio. Matthew Jones comes from NJCAA Division I Trinidad State in Colorado. Jones played his prep basketball at Laney High School in Augusta, Georgia.
“Our biggest strength this season may be our size,” added Latham. “We have gotten much bigger and stronger. Our focus is on getting everybody on the same page and buying into our process.”
The first home game is Saturday, Nov. 12, when Motlow hosts Volunteer State in a 4 p.m. TCCAA conference contest at Copperweld Arena on Motlow’s Moore County campus. Admission is free. Follow the Bucks all season at MotlowSports.com and @MotlowMBB, and @motlowsports.
2022-23 MOTLOW BUCKS ROSTER
No. Name Position Class Ht Wt Hometown/High School
0 Raymon Adams Forward SO 6’8 200 Nashville/Lipscomb
1 Javon Martin Point Guard SO 5’11 165 Clarksville/Clarksville
2 Matthew Jones Forward FR 6’8 200 Augusta, GA/Laney
3 Isaiah Curry Point Guard FR 5’11 180 Huntsville/Mae Jemison
4 Kolbe Gray Guard SO 5’11 175 Bowling Green, KY/B Green
5 David Giddens Forward FR 6’7 195 Atlanta/Montverde Ady, FL
10 Andrew Lamuno Point Guard FR 6’1 170 Brentwood/Ravenwood
11 Brayden Cashion Guard SO 6’0 175 Lynchburg/Moore Co.
12 Zac Campbell Forward SO 6’7 200 Coalmont/Grundy Co.
14 Lawrence Montgomery Guard SO 6’4 210 Springfield, KY/Hardin
15 Taylor Stovall Forward FR 6’5 175 Winchester/Franklin Co
20 Aiden Abellana Point Guard FR 5’9 155 Manchester/Coffee Co.
21 Qui’Lon Bennett Guard SO 5’8 155 St. Louis/Fort Zumwalt
22 Jackson Twombly Forward RS 6’8 200 Frankfort, KY/Woodford Co.
23 LaVonte Harris Forward FR 6’7 180 Louisville, KY/Jeffersontown
24 Kane Reed Forward SO 6’5 185 Winchester/Franklin Co.
25 Debron Russell Forward FR 6’5 175 Winchester/Franklin Co.
30 MiQuan Tucker Forward FR 6’6 185 Nashville/Pearl Cohn
32 Dylan Wade Forward SO 6’5 215 Nashville/McGavock
44 Tyler Du’Bose Center SO 6’10 225 New Haven, CT/Lee Ady
