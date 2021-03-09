The Red Raiders went down swinging on Mar. 2 when the team traveled to Murfreesboro to take on Blackman. The Raiders were able to slow the game down against the high flying Blaze. Coffee County kept the game to 20 in the first half and quickly tied Blackman with a Phineas Rollman three pointer, but Blackman was able to pull away and hold for the rest of the game. Jaxon Vaughn led CHS with ten points. Hayden Hullett put up eight, Trenton Scrivnor Rollman finished with seven points. Brady Nugent and CJ Anthony each added two points.
The Red Raiders fielded seven seniors for the season, and the group had a few iconic moments. The massive upset of Oakland, the revenge game against Lincoln county, and beating Tullahoma at home to name a few. The team’s fire was upfront in every game they played, and though this passion got the team in trouble more than once, it made all the victories that much sweeter.