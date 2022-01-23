The Coffee County Central Red Raiders, behind the offensive efforts of Dayne Crosslin’s 11 points and Connor Shemwell’s nine points, dismantled the Franklin County Rebels 44-28.
The offensive output wasn’t the story of the contest though, as the Red Raider defense held the Rebels to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters including zero field goals in the fourth quarter. The Rebels two fourth quarter points came on two free throws.
Friday night was an important district matchup as the Red Raiders were one game behind the Rebels in district standings. With the win, Coffee County Central and Franklin County sit tied atop the standings at 3-1 in district play. Each team now holds a win over the other. The Red Raiders improve to 12-7 overall with the win.
The next two weeks will likely determine this season’s district champion, as the Red Raiders host Warren County and Shelbyville this week and travel to Franklin County and Warren County next week, all district matchups. If the Red Raiders can sweep the next two weeks, they will be the district champions heading into tournament play.
