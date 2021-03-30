Red Raiders drop two to Tullahoma

The Red Raiders had a rough time of it on Mar. 23 and Mar. 24 as the team couldn’t find home plate against in county rival Tullahoma. In the 6-1 loss on Mar. 23 Coffee County started down three runs as Tullahoma scored in the first inning. The Wildcats had no trouble scoring all game as the team scored another two runs in the first half of the game. Braden Brown came in for relief and was able to slow the bleeding, but the Red Raiders couldn’t seem to find home plate other than Carter McKenzie. Wyatt Nugent did his best to alleviate some of the pressure. Nugent only allowed one run in the three innings he was in, but Tullahoma’s starting pitcher Brody Melton proved too large of an obstacle to tackle as he only allowed one run in six innings. Despite this the Raiders looked poised to rally in the seventh as the team had two runners in scoring position with only one out. The Wildcats quickly dashed those hopes with a double play that ended the contest.
The follow up game took place at Tullahoma, but the result was similar as the Wildcats defended their home stadium with a 4-0 victory over the Red Raiders. Coffee County fixed their first inning woes from the previous contest by holding the Wildcats to zero runs in the first two innings, but the team still had trouble putting runners on base. The Red Raiders could only manage four hits for the game and those came in the final inning. The Wildcats found their hitting in the third inning where the team was able to have four runners cross home plate, which proved to be enough for the win.
The losses were the first two losses of the season for the Red Raiders.